The Seven Deadly Sins Teases Climactic Finale in Next Chapter

Fans keeping up with Nakaba Suzuki’s The Seven Deadly Sins have noticed lately how the series seemed to be on its final arc. That creeping feeling that the manga could be coming to an end sank in even more when the Sins defeated the final “boss” of the series, and each subsequent chapter of the series was titled “Epilogue 1,” “Epilogue 2,” and “Epilogue 3.” And it seems like the series may really be coming to an end.

As spotted in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine by Anime News Network, The Seven Deadly Sins is teasing that it will reach its “climax” with the May 15th issue. The kicker, the title for Chapter 310 is “Farewell, The Seven Deadly Sins.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga has been wrapping up many of the lingering threads of the series for the last few chapters, and even suggested a staggering new status quo for Meliodas and Elizabeth. With the kind of declaration made in Chapter 309 of the series, it might be tough for the series to continue in its current form as it would be pushing the story beyond this conclusive arc.

While the end of the manga may come as a bummer to fans of the series, it won’t be the last fans see of the franchise as it will be returning with a new anime project later this year. Titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, this new anime will be produced by Studio Deen rather than A-1 Pictures, who have produced the first few seasons of the series.

It’s still unclear as of this writing whether or not this new anime will be a full fledged series or be more like the OVA special episodes released in between Seasons 1-2, but it has been confirmed to bring the anime to its “climax.”

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, which you can currently find streaming on Netflix. Fans agree the series upped its game with Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, as it deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.”

via Anime News Network

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!