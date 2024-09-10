The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Drops New Trailer: Watch

The Seven Deadly Sins is one of Netflix's top anime titles, and these days the series is thriving thanks to a sequel. Meliodas has taken a step back from the spotlight so that Percival can step forward. Four Knights of the Apocalypse has been tracking the boy's journey for some time now, and on screen, the sequel's second season is nearly ready to go live. So of course, all eyes are on Netflix as a new trailer for the comeback has been released.

As you can see below, the team at Netflix has shared an all-new peek at Four Knights of the Apocalypse season two. The show is slated to premiere on October 6 in Japan, and as Netflix states, the new season will join its catalog soon. Sadly, Four Knights of the Apocalypse is not streaming in real-time with its original broadcast, so fans outside of Japan will have to wait for Percival a bit longer.

What Is Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

Ahead of its fall comeback, Four Knights of the Apocalypse puts all eyes on Percival in this new trailer. All of the anime's heroes can be seen gathered in this clip as they prepare for another epic fight. After all, the first season of Four Knights of the Apocalypse pushed Percival to new heights as he tracked down a slew of foretold knights. The group, including Percival, is destined to destroy the world if an old prophecy is to be believed. Determined to change his fate, Percival began searching for the three knights destined to join his group, and his adventure is ongoing.

If you are not familiar with this sequel, well – Four Knights of the Apocalypse is easy to find. You can find both halves of season one streaming on Netflix right now. As for the sequel itself, it is manned by Nakaba Suzuki, the creator of The Seven Deadly Sins. The artist began the sequel under Kodansha in 2021, and the manga is still churning out new chapters.

(Photo: Netflix)

As for its story, Four Knights of the Apocalypse is set more than 15 years after The Seven Deadly Sins ends with the Demon King's culling. The Holy War is finally over, but thanks to the prophecy involving Percival, the boy is hunted down. After learning of his fate, Percival becomes set on changing the future, and he meets plenty of friends in doing so. One of these allies is Lancelot, a knight from Liones who calls Ban father. So for those who loved The Seven Deadly Sins, this sequel is a must see.

Does Four Knights of the Apocalypse Measure Up as a Sequel?

With a season to its name and 17 volumes underfoot, Four Knights of the Apocalypse is the perfect successor to The Seven Deadly Sins. Nakaba's writing is as fantastical as ever, and while Percival may not be a bold as Meliodas, the two protagonists have plenty in common. Their steadfast hearts are nothing short of admirable, and both heroes are willing to fight fate for those they love. Following his trials with Elizabeth, Meliodas has now passed the spotlight to Percival, and the green-haired knight is at the franchise's helm. Now the question remains whether the young hero can keep the adventure fantasy on track...!

