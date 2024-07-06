The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Debuts New Poster, Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins is the anime franchise that just won’t quit as Meliodas and Elizabeth have passed the torch to Percival and the other Four Knights of The Apocalypse. Recently, the second half of the first season hit Netflix while the second season is on the way to Japan this fall. To get fans hyped for the second season that continues the anime universe, a new image has been released that sees Percival and Tristan teaming up to take on Arthur.

The Seven Deadly Sins originally saw a collection of colorful knights attempting to clear their names while traveling the empire of Britannia. While Meliodas and his friends’ story would end, the universe would continue as creator Nakaba Suzuki had a sequel series in mind. Introducing the new character Percival, the Four Knights found themselves hated by society and wondering if they might be the downfall of the world itself.

Four Knights of The Apocalypse Key Visual

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse season two will arrive in Japan on October 6th this year. Unfortunately, the second season has yet to be confirmed for Netflix though it seems like a foregone conclusion that the sequel will return to the streaming service.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Four Knights of The Apocalypse, The Seven Deadly Sins’ sequel has its current episodes available on Netflix. Here’s a description of the popular sequel series, “Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God’s Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival’s life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he’s ever known.”

The description continues, “With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn’t know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival’s destiny… and how it’s connected to the end of the world?”

Want to stay up to date on Percival and the other Knights of The Apocalypse?