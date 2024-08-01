The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Hiatus Announced

The Seven Deadly Sins has been in print for years now, and these days, it is moving along with Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Series creator Nakaba Suzuki kickstarted the sequel back in January 2021, and the adventure series is still ramping up. With an anime in tow. Four Knights of the Apocalypse is carrying on the legacy left behind by The Seven Deadly Sins, but a new report has confirmed it is entering an indefinite hiatus.a

The update came from Weekly Shonen Magazine as the latest issue did not include the hit series. It turns out Four Knights of the Apocalypse is going on a hiatus, and it will be out of print for an unknown period of time. The break was decided by Nakaba as the artist said he needs to focus on his health. And when the creator feels better, Weekly Shonen Magazine will reveal the manga’s return date.

Of course, fans of The Seven Deadly Sins are sad to see the series take a pause, but they are more than happy to support Nakaba. The manga industry is notoriously brutal with its work load, and artists must adhere to strict deadlines week after week. For Nakaba, he has been publishing consistently since 2012 when The Seven Deadly Sins debuted. It is high time the artist takes a break, so we are sending all our best wishes to the artist.

If you are not caught up with Four Knights of the Apocalypse, you can find its anime streaming on Netflix. As for the manga, Kodansha oversees its publication in English, so you can find it digitally or in print. So for more info on Four Knights of the Apocalypse, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God’s Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival’s life is changed forever when an intruder-who shares a shocking connection with him-tears away everything he’s ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn’t know about normal life.”

