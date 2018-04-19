‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Just Teased Gowther’s Original Form

The Seven Deadly Sins reached the halfway point of its new season not too long ago, and fans are ready to see what the show has left in store. Later this week, the anime is poised to make a big reveal when the seventh Sin makes his big debut, but that isn’t the only treat the show has given to audiences.

No, if you have been paying real close attention, you will have noticed that The Seven Deadly Sins dropped a subtle gift for fans in its new opening.

Recently, the fan-favorite title debuted a new opening and ending theme for fans to enjoy. The addictive clips feature new animation reels highlighting the second-half of season two. However, fans have noticed the show’s new opening makes a special nod to Gowther.

As you can see above, the opening houses a clip of Gowther standing still against a blue background. The image is part of a sequence showcasing all of the Sins, but the figure behind Gowther here has manga readers freaking out. The bulking figure may be covered in shadows, but its headgear is too distinctive to overlook. So, if you have ever wondered what Gowther originally looked like, then there you go. That silhouette is none other than the body Gowther inhabited thousands of years ago.

If you are not caught up with Gowther’s history, then you may be a bit confused about the body of his. According to canon, Gowther was originally a doll created by a powerful mage over 3,000 years ago. The autonomous puppet acted independently of his master and even joined the Ten Commandments for a spell because his creator was a demon himself. However, when the mage disappeared after the Great War, Gowther’s puppet self had its memories wiped. It took more than 500 years for the character to be moved from his puppet form to his current body, and Gowther is still working on recalling his forgotten past to this day.

If you aren’t familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

