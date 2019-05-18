The Seven Deadly Sins Mobile Game Reveals Release Date

Nakaba Suzuki’s The Seven Deadly Sins seems perfectly fit for a video game adventure, so that’s why it’s been odd that each of its efforts have had a bit of trouble getting out there. But after a major delay pushing it from its original 2018 release window, The Seven Deadly Sins‘ new mobile RPG finally has a release date in Japan. And it’s not too far off from now!

Netmarble officially announced that the mobile RPG, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross of Light and Darkness, will launch in Japan on June 4th. Anticipation has been so great for the game thus far that it has accrued over 3 million pre-registered players already.

There’s not too much known about the mobile game as of yet, and there is currently no indication that there is a English language release on the horizon either. But it’s a pretty big time for the franchise as a whole. The original manga is heading toward what seems to be its big climax, and a new anime project will be coming later this year that will bring the series closer to cede climax.

With as big as the franchise is now, there’s no better time to jump into the series. The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, which you can currently find streaming on Netflix. Fans agree the series upped its game with Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, as it deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a ‘Commandment.’ It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness.”