‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Releases New ‘Prisoners of the Sky’ Trailer

If you are one of The Seven Deadly Sins‘ many fans, you will be happy to know its anime is alive and well. In Japan, the series is about to wrap its second season, but that’s not all. A movie is slated to joint the anime’s canon, and the third trailer for Prisoners of the Sky has been released.

After sharing a teaser via social media, a full-length trailer hit the Internet not long ago. The video, which can be seen above, gives fans their best-look at the film’s new characters and mysterious villains.

As you can see for yourself, the trailer begins with a brief overview of The Seven Deadly Sins’ history before introducing the Sins one by one. The trailer then shows Sky Temple, the setting of Prisoners of the Sky. The floating island and its winged inhabitants can be found in a sizzle sequence, but they are usurped by the Six Black Knights soon enough.

Yes, there are some brand-new villains in town and they are up to no good. The eclectic crew have plans to unleash a great evil upon the Winged Ones’ home, and it will fall to Meliodas’ squad to save the isolated community.

Want to know a bit more about the movie debut? You can check out the film’s translated synopsis below:

“We are in a world where the Fairies, Goddesses and Demons exist. The ones who saved the Liones kingdom that was on the brink of destruction following the Demons’ secret maneuvers were the legendary order of criminals and knights “the Seven Deadly Sins” and one princess. And some time has elapsed since the peace was brought to the Liones kingdom.

To celebrate the kingdom’s anniversary, the Seven Deadly Sins arrived at a border territory looking for an elusive ingredient, the sky fish. In the middle of searching it, their captain Meliodas and the pig Hawk who speaks the human language get sent up to the Sky Temple, the celestial world lying high in the sky, above clouds. The “Sky Winged ones” who possess wings dwell that temple. Meliodas was mistaken by them as the young boy who broke a law and thrown in jail. In the Sky Temple is being prepared the ceremony aimed at preventing the liberation of the fiendish beasts that were sealed away during three thousand years. But the group “Six Black Knights” led by Berlion turns up with designs against the Sky Winged ones’ lives in order to break the seal. To protect everyone from these inhumanely cruel guys, Meliodas and the others clash against the Six Black Knights.“

