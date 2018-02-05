‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Reveals King’s New Weapon

The Seven Deadly Sins is moving into its second full season, and there is a lot to keep up with. The anime has welcomed back the Demon Race now that the Ten Commandments are running lose upon the Earth. It has fallen onto the Seven Deadly Sins to take on the invaders, and King had to level up his own weaponry to help defend his homeland.

After all, the anime did just give King a terrifying weapon that hurts him as much as it does his opponents.

In the latest episode of The Seven Deadly Sins, fans watched as King was pitted against an Albion in the Fairy Forest. The creature, which was a massively strong stone golem, laid waste to his homeland when he went to leave.

Of course, King decided to confront the Albion, but he found he was too weak. His decision to fight inspired his former Fairy legion to help him, but King refused to retreat when backup came. The hero said it was his duty to protect his people, so he did something rather unexpected. King dug deep into the power of the Sacred Tree to transform his Chastiefol into its complete form.

After screaming like a Super Saiyan, King found himself surrounded by yellow energy while wielding the True Spirit Spear Chastiefol. The hero became inundated with so much magical energy it injured himself, but he was able to use the weapon to take down his forest’s intruder. The Albion was taken down easily as King’s power levels doubled its own thanks to the Sacred Tree, but the victory was not completely sweet. The battle ended with King falling unconscious as the weapon took a tool on its user, leaving him to fall towards the forest from the sky.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

