The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Poster Released

The Seven Deadly Sins is ready to make a comeback this year. After going live with season two, the anime is prepared to drop its third season in a few months. Now, fans can get a brand-new look at the season, and there are lots of new faces for netizens to meet at last.

Recently, the latest poster for The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods went live. The art, which can be seen below, showcases all of the usual sins while some newcomers linger in the background.

And yes, Escanor is here front and center in all his shirtless glory. You don’t have to worry about that…

As you can see, Meliodas is at the poster’s front with the rest of his crew by his side. In the back, anime fans will see a slew of colorful characters, but manga readers will be able to better recognize them. Many of these new characters are archangels who have yet to visit the anime, and readers admit it is interesting seeing all these newbies in color.

After all, who could have known what color hair Chandler and Cusack had? Red and green may not suit the pair, but fans are all in for the look if that is what creator Nakaba Suzuki intended.

If you are excited to check out this anime, it will go live sooner rather than later. The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods will debut in Fall 2019 under Studio Deen who is taking over the anime from A-1 Pictures. Susumu Nishizawa will direct the third season while Rintarou Ikeda oversees the series’ composition.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.