Fans Hilariously Reimagine ‘The Simpsons’ With An Anime Obsession

The Simpsons has been steady in pop culture for nearly thirty years, but it’s been getting a bit of a revival with fans online as meme culture has embraced some of the odder bits of the series in a new way.

The last big example of this was Principal Skinner and Superintendent Chalmers had their unforgettable luncheon from “22 Short Films About Springfield.” Fans of all types of media remixed it to a wild extent. That includes anime fans, who have been using elements of the series and putting a unique anime spin on them with unforgettable results.

The biggest example of anime fandom mixing well with The Simpsons is the @WeebSimpsons fan account on Twitter. This account, run by Alex Kazanas, imagines different Springfieldians having deep fandoms for Japan. This includes various video games, actors and actresses, anime, and basically encompassing as much Otaku culture as possible.

It’s hilarious to imagine someone like Sideshow Bob referring to My Hero Academia as “Boku no Hero Academia” because Kazanas takes care to make sure each line is in character. Speaking to Crunchyroll, Kazanas states that “[i]t doesn’t matter what they’re talking about as long as it’s written in character.”

Which means what series is referenced, or how deep of a cut it is for anime fans, each of these tweets is hilarious on many levels. Read on to see a few of the anime referenced throughout, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

My Hero Academia

Pokemon

Megalo Box

Fullmetal Alchemist, D. Gray Man, Ranma 1/2

Ikki Tousen

Sword Art Online

Little Witch Academia

Sazae-san

Dragon Ball Super