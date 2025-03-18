Disney+ Finally Gives The Simpsons Fans What They’ve Been Demanding for Years

The Simpsons is the longest-running animated series in North America, meaning that if you were hoping to catch-up on Spingfield’s finest, you’re going to have to put in a serious time commitment. While the vast majority of the episodes featuring Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie are available on Disney+, the streaming service is giving fans the chance to experience them in a brand-new way. In a recent press release, Disney confirmed that if you want to have The Simpsons playing in the background of your daily life, this choice has become that much easier.

Starting today, March 18th, Disney+ has revealed a streaming channel for The Simpsons that will never stop, airing episodes from the first 35 seasons non-stop, 24/7. In a new press release, here is how the platform described this never-ending airing of episodes, “Beginning today, Disney+ will add a new 24/7 always-on Stream for The Simpsons with 767 episodes across seasons 1-35 programmed in chronological order at launch. This means a total of nearly 300 continuous hours with the Simpsons family.”

Hilariously, the animated franchise also shared new art of the Simpsons’ clan doing their best to keep up with the streaming channel.

24/7 Springfield

Disney

Along with the description of the new never-ending stream, Disney+ gathered together several of the creators responsible for this new endeavor.

To start, the SVP of Programming & Content Curation at Disney+, Gabe Lewis, said the following, “From day one, the fans have asked for a Stream of The Simpsons, and we’re happy to oblige. Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more Streams, to more subscribers, later this year.”

Current The Simpsons showrunner, Matt Selman, hyped up the newly released stream, “The Simpsons Stream will deliver a Simpsons marathon all day, every day — no matter when you tune in, this ultimate Simpsons binge will be there.”

Disney+ also is the exclusive home for The Simpsons Movie along with several special installments that have seen the modern family participating in some wild crossovers so far.

The Simpsons‘ Future

Despite currently being in its 36th season, The Simpsons is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. In fact, the series is preparing to air its 800th episode as it rounds the bend to hit this major milestone. At present, Disney has yet to confirm a thirty-seventh season for Springfield but it is very likely that we might see The Simpsons make it all the way to season forty at this point.

