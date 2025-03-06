The Simpsons Movie’s Going to Make You Feel Very Old With New Milestone

The Simpsons just turned 35 years old last year as the animated series is now working its way through Season 36, but an unfortunate new milestone for The Simpsons Movie is about to make you feel that much older. It’s been a great time to be a fan of The Simpsons as not only is the series getting closer than ever to hitting the 800th episode mark, but the franchise has also branched out with a few exclusive specials streaming with Disney+. But even with all of that, there’s still hope from fans that a new movie would be releasing some day.

It’s been a very long time since The Simpsons Movie first hit theaters, and in fact it’s been so long that one fan on Reddit has gone viral for pointing out a fact that’s going to make fans feel very old. Because as of March 5th, it turns out that we are now as far away from The Simpsons Movie‘s premiere on July 27th, 2007 as the movie was from the release of The Simpsons‘ very first episode on December 27th, 1989 for a total of 6,432 days between each of these points. You’ll never stop The Simpsons is now truer than ever before.

Will There Ever Be Another The Simpsons Movie?

The final line of The Simpsons Movie had Maggie teasing fans about a potential sequel, and it’s just about everything that fans of the franchise have been thinking about since. It’s something that the team behind it all is aware of too as they have poked fun at themselves about it in certain episodes and even in a Futurama gag. But actually getting a new movie seems like a rather daunting task for those behind the series as one has been rumored to be in the works for those 6,000 plus days. It’s just a matter of balancing the work.

The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman previously spoke on the prospect of a new movie, and explained that the stresses of such a project to get down perfectly is much higher these days. “The stresses of writing and animating a film that would cause a movie audience to have a hilarious and moving experience that is not boring or confusing are much much higher than a TV show you watch at home while also looking at Instagram,” Selman stated. “Movies, however, are not just the same amount of work as just three episodes. They are about the same amount of work as 30 episodes…But a new Simpsons movie would be amazing. We just need the right idea and a billion hours to make it great.”

What’s Next for The Simpsons?

The prospect of working on another movie alongside the constant production of the TV series might be too daunting, but The Simpsons has been finding time to experiment with different kinds of ideas and projects lately. Not only is the current Season 36 experimenting with wild ideas like showcasing what a potential series finale for The Simpsons could look like, but there are also some new exclusive specials streaming with Disney+ that alter the series’ format even further.

One of these specials was a holiday focused episode that featured the first double length runtime in The Simpsons‘ history, and another showcased an alternate reality for the series that imagined a version of Springfield that had been completely dominated by Mr. Burns. While these are far from the scope of a feature film release, The Simpsons has been using the TV series to tell bigger stories than fans have seen in a long time. So while this new milestone might make you feel old, you can rest knowing that The Simpsons has been staying fresh.