The Simpsons Star Hypes Premiere of the Show’s Biggest Episode Yet

The Simpsons is one of the longest running adult animated sitcoms today, and one star behind it all is readying fans for its next massive milestone with a tease for its 800th episode after all these years. The Simpsons officially celebrated its 35th anniversary late last year with the debut of a brand new holiday special streaming exclusively with Disney+. This was the first double length episode for the franchise, and marked a major turning point as the animated series prepares to enter a whole new era. Those behind the scenes are still very much hard at work, and soon fans will get to see it reach 800 episodes as a result.

The Simpsons‘ 800th episode has officially started production as revealed through a social media tease from Lisa Simpson star Yeardley Smith. Teasing fans with the fact that the cast is now reading for the episode with a photo of the script itself, it’s the first look at this previously unheard of milestone. As The Simpsons continues to work through Season 36 when it returns with new episodes later next month, fans will be getting one step closer to this milestone episode’s premiere.

Today we’re reading #800! 🤯😁🙏 Which of the 700-something @TheSimpsons episodes is your all-time favorite? 💛 pic.twitter.com/OCoBLmZanC — Yeardley Smith (@YeardleySmith) February 20, 2025

When Does The Simpsons 800th Episode Come Out?

The Simpsons Episode 800 has yet to officially confirm a release date as its just unclear as to when this episode will actually fit into the rotation. The Simpsons is returning for the second half of Season 36 beginning on March 30th, but the odd thing about it is the fact that Episode 800 might not be coming in this final batch of episodes. With only 781 total episodes under its belt as of the premiere of Season 35 Episode 11 last year, this is more likely a tease of production for future episodes. It’s not surprising to assume The Simpsons will be continuing beyond Season 36, but a future season has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

The Simpsons is not going to be ending any time soon, but the fact it will be crossing 800 episodes soon enough is a reminder of the staying power this franchise really has. It’s gotten to the point where the series finale itself has been joked about as even those behind the scenes on The Simpsons aren’t really planning to bring it to an end. At least not before it reaches 800 episodes. And with a milestone like that in place, it won’t be long before it clears the 1,000th episode mark either.

What’s Next for The Simpsons?

The Simpsons will be returning for the second half of Season 36 beginning on Sunday, March 30th as FOX’s midseason schedule for the Winter 2025 season gets closer to its end. The first half of the season featured 11 episodes, but it’s unclear as to how many it will last before it fully comes to an end. The series has been experimenting quite a lot in recent years, so there are even more The Simpsons entries to watch at the moment if you’re missing out.

You can go back and check out all 35 classic seasons of The Simpsons now streaming with Disney+, but you can also find two new exclusive special episodes streaming there as well. The first is a brand new holiday special, “O’ Come On All Ye Faithful,” featuring Ned Flanders, and the second, “The Past and the Furious” introduces a whole new kind of origin story for Mr. Burns. Though there will be some voice actor changes in the future, The Simpsons still has stories for years.