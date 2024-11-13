LEGO Leak Says New Simpsons Set Is On the Way

The Simpsons might have a new LEGO set on the way if a new leak is to be believed. The Simpsons is now in the midst of airing new episodes from Season 36 of the series, and that means all sorts of new fun is coming fans’ way. This has included a new wave of merchandise with deals with companies such as Jakks Pacific resulting in new figures and more, and it seems like we could be getting a return to the LEGO collaboration that had previously resulted in two major sets and many minifigures for The Simpsons‘ massive cast of Springfield citizens.

According to a new leak spotted by Falcon Bricks, The Simpsons could have a new LEGO set on the way next year. The rumor states that the next set in The Simpsons’ LEGO line is a Krusty Burger set. There is currently no release date for the new set as of the time of this initial rumor, but it’s reportedly slated for a launch some time in Spring or Summer 2025. This new set is poised to be as big as the previous two sets launched back in 2018 and in the following years, The Simpsons‘ house and the Kwik-E-Mart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

20th Television Animation

Krusty Burger Is Getting Its Own LEGO?

As detailed by the spotted set, The Simpsons‘ Krusty Burger is apparently launching as part of the LEGO Icons set with the number 10352. This means it’s tough to tell whether or not this means it’s the first in a new wave of Springfield sets (of which there are tons of potential options to explore), but it will likely be the same size as the first two, long since discontinued sets with a price range of $229.99 USD potentially on the table. But they also come with the promise of more potential minifigures as well.

The Simpsons‘ LEGO first hit shelves back in 2014 with the Simpsons’ house. It was soon followed up with a Kwik-E-Mart set, and unfortunately that was it for the collaboration. A return to that team up would be very much welcome as there are multiple Springfield locations that would be just as iconic as the Simpsons’ house and the Kwik-E-Mart such as the Nuclear Power Plant, Springfield Elementary, and even smaller but still fan-favorite options like Kang and Kodos’ ship, Mr. Burns’ mansion, and much more that could be ripe for fun LEGO minifigures and more building shenanigans.

20th Television Animation

What’s Next for The Simpsons?

While The Simpsons might or might not have a new LEGO set in the works if this rumor pans out, there’s still plenty to enjoy from the animated series itself. The Simpsons is now airing Season 36 of the animated sitcom, and it’s releasing new episodes at a weekly rate on Sunday evenings on Fox. If you happen to miss out on the original airings, you can then check out the episodes the day after streaming with Hulu. You can also find the previous 35 seasons with Disney+.

The Simpsons also has something special planned for Disney+ later this year as well. This exclusive Christmas special will be streaming with Disney+ on December 17th, 35 years after the series aired its very first episode. Titled “O C’mon All Ye Faithful,” it’s a double length episode with guest stars such as Pentatonix, Patti LaBelle, and mentalist Darren Brown slated to make an appearance. This will be outside of the usual airings for the series as well, so fans will have lots to enjoy as we head into 2025 amidst an uncertain future for these LEGO sets and more.

HT – Falcon Bricks