The Simpsons: How to Watch the Original Milhouse’s Final Episode

Pamela Hayden will be officially retiring from her role as Milhouse and more fan favorite characters in The Simpsons after 35 years, and now it’s time to prepare to check out her final performance in the next episode. The Simpsons might have started its run 35 years ago, but it’s going stronger than ever with Season 36 now airing on Sunday evenings with Fox. The long running animated sitcom is currently not showing signs of slowing down any time soon, but it’s not the same case for each of the actors behind our favorite characters either. And that’s never been more true than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Simpsons has officially announced that Pamela Hayden will be retiring from the animated series after spending 35 years providing the voices for characters like Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, Janey and many more. It’s also been announced that her final episode will be airing this Sunday, November 24th on Fox, so fans will need to tune in to see what she’ll bring to the table for the final time before she officially retires from the series. So make sure to mark your calendars for when the episode hits.

20th Television Animation

Where to Watch Pamela Hayden’s Final Episode of The Simpsons

Pamela Hayden’s final performance in The Simpsons is currently scheduled to air on Sunday, November 24th at 8:00PM EST barring any NFL delays. Season 36 Episode 7 is actually going to be a special episode with a twist as it’s going to be a spooky Treehouse of Horror inspired release. Titled “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes,” the episode has been teased to feature three new shorts inspired by the stories of famous author Ray Bradbury (as implied by the title). The episode itself is teased as such, “A tattooed man at a mysterious night circus transports Lisa into three strange stories from the innocent 1950s, the chilling retro-present and a brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world.”

If you can’t happen to catch the episode as it airs on broadcast television, thankfully the new episodes are also available for streaming with Hulu the next day. It’s where you can also catch up with all of the new episodes from Season 36 thus far including the previous Treehouse of Horror special, the premiere that kicked off with the series finale, and more that fans will likely enjoy catching up with before tuning in to big goodbye to this legendary member of the cast. Season 36 will then be available to stream in its entirety with Disney+ some time in the future, likely late 2025 or early 2026.

20th Television Animation

What Happens to Milhouse Now?

With Pamela Hayden retiring from her respective roles following The Simpsons’ next episode, The Simpsons will be recasting new voice actors for those characters. The series luckily has no plans to retire key characters like Milhouse any time soon, but it’s not yet revealed if it will be a single voice actor handling the same duties or more will be brought on board to cover the spread. There’s also the question of when exactly these new performances will be kicking in too.

The Simpsons Season 36 is really only getting started, and if this is Hayden’s final episode, then it’s likely we’re going to be introduced to these new voice actors sooner rather than later. It’s hard to imagine that there could be a lengthy run of episodes without a character like Milhouse bouncing off of Bart or Lisa, but it’s doable for the interim if necessary. Either way, Season 36 is shaping up to be more monumental than when it first began.