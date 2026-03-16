After Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel and Chainsaw Man, It’s Clear Which Big Shonen Series Is Ending Next

2026 has been a very different year for manga fans, as many Shonen Jump series are coming to an end, and it is becoming quite evident which manga is next in line to end. This year has already seen around ten serialized manga conclude. The most recent major title confirmed to end was the hot sequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Modulo, which was also named the best new manga of last year. Since the series had already announced that it would be a short run, its ending did not come as a surprise. However, the ending of Chainsaw Man was something fans were not expecting, as it arrived like a shock.

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Its recent chapter included a note stating that the next chapter will be the final one. While fans had somewhat expected the series to end eventually, its sudden arrival has caught many by surprise. While fans may be surprised by the wave of Shonen series coming to an end, there is one more major series that has been in serialization for more than a decade that is approaching its conclusion, possibly as soon as next month. Black Clover by Yuki Tabata has its next set of chapters scheduled for release in Jump GIGA’s April issue, and fans might see it conclude there.

A Shonen Series That Has Been in Serialization for More Than a Decade Is Next in Line to End

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The latest set of chapters of Black Clover, released in the Winter issue of Jump GIGA, concluded the final battle of the series, making it clear that the story will be coming to an end with the next set of chapters scheduled for the Spring issue. If anything, fans were more certain that Black Clover would end before Chainsaw Man, if not even Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel. Black Clover has been serialized for over a decade, and even after the series changed its publication magazine, the author continued delivering the narrative and faithfully carrying the story forward. Its conclusion next month will mark the end of a very long-running manga, something that will be difficult for many other series to compete with.

However, while Black Clover is already set to end in the next issue, there is another manga currently in serialization that could also come to an end, similar to Chainsaw Man suddenly announcing its finale. It is none other than Sakamoto Days, which has been depicting its final battle for more than the past six months and could conclude soon as well. Thus, fans shouldn’t be surprised if any of these series ends very soon. With the Blue Lock manga also announced to be in its final phase, this year is truly shaping up to be the end of some of the biggest shonen series that Shueisha currently has.

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