Shonen Jump’s Most Requested Series Might Be Getting an Anime at Last

Shonen Jump fans have been eagerly anticipating some major manga getting their anime adaptation due next, and the hottest present day series in the magazine might finally be getting an anime at last. While many franchises in the magazine have already made their return with new episodes this year, and many other will be making their official anime debuts, there are still a few standout series in Shonen Jump that fans are hoping get an anime announcement next. And there’s one that might be on the way sooner than we think.

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Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has been getting anime adaptation requests from fans even before the first chapter even released, and reports have been flying around since as early as 2024 about it getting one of its own. But thanks to a potentially leaked listing of a social media account (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X), Kagurabachi just might have spoiled its own anime reveal long before it was going to happen if it was truly opened through official channels.

Is Kagurabachi Getting an Anime in 2026?

The Twitter Account @/kgbc_anime is now active.



There's no confirmation or tease about any upcoming announcements for the work, so it's yet unknown if this is official. We'll report any further information. pic.twitter.com/wHnm5tYlR0 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) March 15, 2026

The social media account, “kgbc_anime,” is alleged by fans to belong to a Kagurabachi anime was quickly created and de-activated not long after it was spotted. It’s yet to be known if this was actually an official account or perhaps some fan putting it out there, but it sparks some major hopes for a potential anime for Kagurabachi in the same way that other small listings from potential production companies sparked hope over the last couple of years. But as of this time, nothing has been officially confirmed or revealed.

But this is the kind of hoops that Kagurabachi have been jumping through since the series first began. Fans have been asking to see it get an anime for quite a while, but this time it does feel a bit more real. Not real in the sense that this account is fully tied to a future anime project, but real in the sense that there’s finally enough material of the manga out at the moment to begin a proper adaptation of it. In fact, Kagurabachi is in its second phase of the story with its latest chapters.

What’s Going on With Kagurabachi?

Courtesy of Shueisha

With 115 chapters currently under its belt, Kagurabachi is now at a place where it can actually start an anime adaptation. The series has capped off “Part 1” of its story, and has a few full arcs under its belt that could serve as the basis for a first season at the very least. If the anime happens now, it can start it with enough of a runway to keep it from running into the current chapters of the manga. But it’s also a tough road to navigate.

It still might be too early to tell as some recent Shonen Jump anime aren’t even announced until after they end in the magazine, but it’s clear that Kagurabachi is a big franchise for the magazine either way. It’s been at the forefront of many of their plans for the future, but an anime would help cement its place going forward.

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