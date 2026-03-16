One Piece Creator Reveals the One Thing He Looks for in Live-Action Series Cast

One Piece has returned for its second season of the live-action series with Netflix, and the creator behind it all revealed what he looks for in finding actors for each of the characters. The second season of the live-action One Piece series sees Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats heading into the Grand Line, and with this new region introduces a ton of new locations, allies, and foes with each episode. That means it’s a much bigger cast than seen with the first season of the series.

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With One Piece: Into the Grand Line introducing even more of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series into the live-action world, Oda opened up about the casting process during Netflix’s official companion podcast for the series. When explaining about what he looks for in actor for a certain character, Oda revealed that there’s “not too much logic” behind the process as he’s looking for a particular feeling that comes across when viewing their auditions.

One Piece Creator Explains Live-Action Casting Process

courtesy of Netflix

“I review their photos and audition tapes, and I don’t actually meet them in person,” Oda began. “But something about their core comes across, and if it matches the character, it’s an immediate ‘yes’ from me. Looking the part is important, too. When the actor is a fit for the character, I know it when I see it. Not too much logic to it. Hard to explain. It’s not really verbal.” This vibe has certainly worked for the series thus far as Oda has tons of praise for all of the cast, especially the core Straw Hat crew.

“But what amazes me is how the Straw Hat actors so perfectly embody each character,” Oda continued. “The fit is just uncanny…the five Straw Hat cast members are so perfect, it just blows my mind, and I love [them] all so much.” Oda has had nothing but praise for the live-action cast since the first season of the series, and it seems like that has continued with the release of the second season. Fans have loved it thus far, and Oda shares his seal of approval as well.

One Piece Creator Praises New Characters in Live-Action Cast

Courtesy of Netflix

Oda had plenty of praise for some of the new additions to the cast for the live-action series too. When asked about his favorite changes in One Piece: Into the Grand Line, Oda mentioned one key standout in particular, “…Charithra [Chandran] plays a prominent role and give a great performance. That’s worth highlighting.” And given how much more Chandran plays into the future of the live-action series with the now in production third season, fans are about to see much more of her in the coming episodes.

One Piece is now in the works on its third season with Netflix, but the live-action series has yet to reveal any release information as to when it might be hitting. Oda confirmed that this third season will be wrapping up the Alabasta arc that started planting its seeds in the second season, but there’s potential to go even further if the live-action series wants that to happen.

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