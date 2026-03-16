Invincible Season 4 Drops First Look at Major Villain Ahead of Premiere

Invincible is gearing up for its return to Prime Video with Season 4 of the animated series in just a couple of more days, and with a new sneak peek clip is showing off the first look at a major villain. Invincible Season 4 is kicking off the second major phase of the story as following Conquest’s defeat at the end of the third season and the Multiverse War, Mark Grayson is focusing on recovering from all of the damage that had been done to the Earth. But there are going to be more threats standing in the way of that.

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Invincible Season 4 is going to really push Mark to even tougher levels, and that comes with the introduction of some heavy hitters who will continue to be a part of the story until it comes to an end. This includes Dinosaurus (voiced by Matthew Rhys), who seems like an average foe of the week until fans find out that there’s much more to this foe that you could ever expect. Check out the villain in action below with a sneak peek clip shared by Prime Video.

Invincible Season 4 Shares First Look at Dinosaurus in New Clip

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Invincible Season 4 will be introducing Dinosaurus to the fold, and he’ll be sticking around for quite a while. He might seem like a ridiculous villain at first much like the others seen inspired by elephants and wackier elements before, but this one is to be taken seriously as a fighter who can stack up to Mark’s strength (and is actually much smarter than him). But thankfully, it won’t be too much longer before we’ll get to see this new villain in action in the coming season.

Invincible Season 4 will be premiering on March 18th with Prime Video, and will be kicking off with its first three episodes. It’s scheduled to then release on a weekly basis after with the final episode launching on April 22nd. With a date already set for both its premiere and finale, all signs are pointing to a huge new season as Mark prepares for a much bigger fight to come. It’s not just Earth he has to worry about this time, and he’s going into a much deadlier war against a villain even stronger than Conquest.

What’s Happening in Invincible Season 4?

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As co-creator Robert Kirkman continues to adapt the original Invincible comics run for the animated series, there are some major arcs that fans of the comics have been waiting to see in action. The next season has been teasing big events like the Viltrumite War that sees Mark and Nolan teaming up against a powerful new villain named Thragg, and Dinosaurus is a tease for some larger arcs to come in the future. But that won’t be all we see either.

Invincible Season 4 has been dropping teases about a brand new arc that will be exclusive to the animated series, and that’s just one of the many exciting reasons to see the new season in action. Outside of it involving Hell and a dropped plot from the original comics, the series has been playing coy about what we can hope to see in this next wave of episodes.

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