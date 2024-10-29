The Simpsons x NFL Collab Finally Lets Homer Live Out His Greatest Dream

The Simpsons are gearing up for a full Monday Night Football takeover with the NFL, and Homer Simpson is finally going to live out his greatest dream of sharing the field with the Dallas Cowboys. The Simpsons will be officially turning 35 years old later this year, and it’s really going all out for the occasion. Not only will there be a brand new, exclusive Christmas special releasing on Disney+ this December, but The Simpsons is also teaming up with the NFL for a cool new take on Monday Night Football. Dubbed Funday Football, The Simpsons will be interacting with an upcoming game entirely live through special technology.

As a special collaboration between Disney, ESPN, The Simpsons and the National Football League, The Simpsons Funday Football will be premiering on Monday, December 9th. Using Sony’s Beyond Sports Technology, this will be an animated version of the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys taking place within Atoms Stadium in Springfield. Which means, Homer will finally own the Dallas Cowboys as he once wished in one of the most famous episodes in the entire series, “You Only Move Twice.”

While the traditional Monday Night Football telecast will be available on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes with Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 on December 9th, The Simpsons Funday Football will be streaming exclusively with Disney+, ESPN+ and NFL+ beginning on Monday, December 9th at 8:00PM EST. During the game, Homer will be representing the Dallas Cowboys and Bart will be representing the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s teased that along with the animation tracking the live plays, Homer and Bart will be able to jump in at special times to actually play in the game themselves. They won’t be the only characters involved with all of this either.

Marge and Lisa will be interviewing players during the game while Maggie flies the SkyCam. Cast members Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith will be voicing their respective characters in pre-recorded bits and skits throughout the game as well. There will also be special intros and outros for the game with special other animated scenes teased throughout for many of the characters and players involved with the coming game. So for fans who want a little more of The Simpsons in their football, this is going to be the best way to actually make it all happen.

What Is Homer’s Greatest Dream?

Homer’s favorite football team is the Dallas Cowboys. Although he’s had dream sequences where he’s been John Elway, and he’s actively wanted the Cowboys to lose, on more than one occasion he’s been revealed to be a Cowboys fan. It was then revealed in the Season 8 classic, “You Only Move Twice” that his greatest dream was to actually own the Dallas Cowboys. Then it comes full circle as the episode comes to an end where his former boss and supervillain Hank Scorpio gifts him the Denver Broncos, much to his disappointment.

He also wears a signed hat from famous Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry throughout the episode too to further drive his fandom home, and it remains one of the funniest details about his character. Now it’s coming full circle as he’s going to be playing alongside the Dallas Cowboys in a very real game, and has a chance of winning with his dream team before it’s all over. It’s just one of the many reasons to tune into the upcoming The Simpsons Funday Football broadcast later this December when it hits Disney+.