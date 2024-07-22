Suicide Squad Isekai Director Reveals DC’s Main Request for the Anime

Suicide Squad Isekai is offering a new take on the classic DC Comics villain group with a new anime airing this Summer, and the director behind it all revealed the main request DC had for the anime! Suicide Squad Isekai made its debut last month with its first three episodes that introduced fans to a whole new kind of world for the Suicide Squad characters. Not only were each of them making their anime debut, but they were also being thrown into a fantasy world completely unlike their own. This also means new takes on DC Comics long and historical lore as well.

With Suicide Squad Isekai now releasing new episodes through the Summer, fans have started to see how each of the villains introduced are interacting in this new way with their fantastical world. In speaking with Comic Book Resources, Suicide Squad Isekai director Eri Osada explained that the one major request DC Comics actually had for the anime was to include more of the Joker. But the director also noted that it was “impossible” due to the fact this show is not exactly a Joker driven anime series.

King Joker in Suicide Squad Isekai

Suicide Squad Isekai: Why There’s Not Enough Joker

“I was told to feature the Joker a bit more, but I had to explain that it’s impossible due to the story’s constraints,” Osada explained. “Featuring the Joker too prominently might make it seem like the Joker-centric anime.” Speaking to translating these DC characters to anime, Osada revealed that they were also worried about whether or not these new versions would deviate too much from the original materials, “Since I only know the world of Japanese Comic, I was very worried about whether the DC characters would deviate from the image that overseas fans have of them.”

But speaking to Harley Quinn and the Joker’s introduction to the anime world, Osada explained why the two of them are also good fits for the Isekai genre, “Harley has an image of fearlessness, and wherever she goes, she maintains her character without losing herself. Similarly, the Joker seems to be able to do what he wants wherever he is.”

If you wanted to check out Suicide Squad Isekai for yourself, the anime is now streaming both its Japanese and English dub releases with Max and Hulu throughout the Summer with ten episodes planned for its run in total. Featuring a brand new story, DC fans might want to check out the new anime!

