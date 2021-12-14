The Witcher Crew Shares New Update on the Show’s Next Anime

The Witcher is one of Netflix’s biggest franchises, and the service is not going to let it go anytime soon. Henry Cavill promises to bring the series to its next era soon enough when season two goes live. There is even more in store for The Witcher at Netflix as there are plans in motion to create a brand-new anime. And now, one of the franchise’s executives is opening up about the mysterious project.

The conversation was captured courtesy of Naekranie as they were able to speak with Baginski. It was there The Witcher producer said work is ongoing on the anime, but the project is in its earliest stages.

“We’re at a fairly early stage, I’ve recently read the first draft,” they shared. “It is based on one of the stories we know from the world of The Witcher, so the source is entirely from Sapkowski books, but which story I would prefer to keep a secret.”

As you can see, The Witcher is taking its next anime in a new direction, but fans are not sure which way they will be taken. When the franchise ended its first anime, showrunner Lauren Hissrich did tell fans the next anime would have nothing to do with Nightmare of the Wolf. This new anime plans to move its focus from Vesemir, and its new protagonist will come straight from the stories originally penned by Andrzej Sapkowski.

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait for an update on the show, and that is hardly surprising. The Witcher has its second season on the horizon not to mention spin-offs like Blood Origin on the way. With work just starting on this new anime, Netflix is still years out from the project’s release, but fans should fear not. Baginski is keeping the anime in good hands, and that should be reassuring enough for now.

What do you make of this latest update on The Witcher? Are you excited to see the series' next anime?