The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Would “Love” to Discuss Being in the Mass Effect TV Series

As it turns out, The Witcher‘s Henry Cavill wouldn’t mind potentially taking a stab at being in the Mass Effect TV series. In case you somehow missed it, it was previously reported that a Mass Effect TV series of some kind was nearing development at Amazon. Nothing official has been announced yet, but it seems like only a matter of time. And if it should come to pass, Cavill would be keen to be involved in those discussions.

“Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they’re executing it,” Cavill told GamesRadar+ when asked whether he’d be interested in starring in a Mass Effect adaptation during a recent interview in support of Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2. “The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If [the series] finds a home,” he added, “I would love to have a conversation.” Cavill even went so far as to say that the franchise “would make such a magnificent series of movies or TV shows,” though he noted that he himself had yet to actually play Mass Effect: Andromeda.

As noted above, no adaptation of Mass Effect has been announced for Amazon quite yet, and it was most recently reported as nearing a deal. As for Netflix’s The Witcher, Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

