The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals First Appearance of Major Character

Netflix's much anticipated The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is finally here, and it more than delivers in terms of action and storytelling. It also delivers some big reveals regarding the Witcher mythology and canon, and one of those reveals is saved for the very end of the film. After the biggest battle of the film, we learn something pretty critical to the mainline series, though in this case, I should probably say not that we learn something, but that we meet someone. Now, big spoilers coming for the very end of Nightmare of the Wolf, so if you haven't watched it yet you've been warned.

The third act of the film takes place during the legendary battle at Kaer Morhen, where the townspeople gather to storm the fortress and Witcher School thanks to Lady Tetra. Before the battle starts Lady Zerbst goes to take the small group of young students to the cellar to keep them safe, as she and the other Witchers expect to deal with the crowd and resume normal operations.

Thanks to Tetra that doesn't actually happen though, as an influx of monsters join the townspeople and manage to kill a number of Witchers despite their skill. During the battle Lady Zerbst asks if there are any ways out of the fortress from where they are, and one young boy reveals there is. When asked how he knows, one of the other children points out that he's tried to leave and run away before.

Zerbst senses the battle is going poorly and tells them to run and keep running and not to stop, hoping that they'll be recovered if the Witchers can survive.

The battle continues until the only Witchers alive are Vesemir and Deglan, and after a brutal fight in the Alchemy lab only Vesemir remains standing. After the battle is over we see the children running outside, asking each other if they know where they're going. Vesemir arrives in front of them on horseback, and he throws down a satchel full of bloody Witcher Medallions from the fallen Witchers.

He says "this is the last time I allow any of you to ever hesitate. Decide." One of the children says "but they hate us", to which Vesemir replies "There will always be another monster, Geralt." Geralt then bends down and picks up one of the medallions, and the film ends.

So, Geralt has been officially introduced, and it remains to be seen if we'll get more of Vesemir's early days with Geralt in a sequel, but Lord knows we already want one.

What did you think of Nightmare of the Wolf?