How Does The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Fit in The Main Series Timeline?

Netflix continues to expand its Witcher universe with Sirens of the Deep, an animated feature that adapts original author Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story “A Little Sacrifice.” The movie follows Geralt of Rivia (voiced by Doug Cockle) as he investigates mysterious attacks in the coastal kingdom of Bremervoord, where fishermen have been killed by aquatic threats. Like many additions to the franchise, figuring out exactly when Sirens of the Deep takes place can be as challenging as tracking a wraith. After all, The Witcher‘s timeline has become notoriously complex since the first season of the live-action series jumped between different periods without clear indicators. That’s not Netflix’s sole fault, though, as even in Sapkowski’s original books, placing certain events in chronological order requires careful attention to subtle details and passing references.

WARNING: Spoilers below for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Sirens of the Deep slots precisely between Episodes 5 (“Bottled Appetites”) and 6 (“Rare Species”) of The Witcher Season 1. The movie establishes this timing through several narrative touchstones, particularly in the dynamic between Geralt and Jaskier (Joey Batey). Throughout their adventure in Bremervoord, Jaskier repeatedly complains about Geralt’s involvement with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), directly referencing the dramatic djinn incident from Episode 5. This placement becomes even more apparent when Jaskier suggests they travel to the Dragon Mountains of Caingorn to escape Yennefer’s influence – an ironic proposition given their fateful reunion with the sorceress in Episode 6 during the dragon hunt.

Image courtesy of Netflix

Is The Witcher: Sirens of Deep’s Timeline the Same in the Books?

The positioning of The Witcher’s Sirens of the Deep story on the franchise timeline differs significantly between Netflix’s adaptation and Sapkowski’s original chronology. In the book series, “A Little Sacrifice” takes place around June 1262, during a period when Geralt and Yennefer were already separated after the events of “A Shard of Ice.” The Netflix version repositions the story to 1256, immediately following Geralt and Yennefer’s first major adventure with the djinn.

This temporal shift serves multiple narrative purposes. Beyond helping untangle the first season’s complex chronology, it adds emotional depth to Geralt and Jaskier’s relationship at a crucial point. The timing allows Sirens of the Deep to explore the bard’s perspective on his friend’s growing attachment to Yennefer, making their eventual falling out in Episode 6 more impactful.

In addition, through a poignant montage, the movie reveals multiple encounters between Geralt and Yennefer between Episodes 5 and 6, showing a pattern of brief reunions followed by Yennefer’s sudden departures. Each time she leaves, Geralt is left more heartbroken, adding crucial context to their explosive confrontation during the dragon hunt. This expanded history explains why their relationship feels so established by the time they meet in Episode 6, despite viewers having only witnessed their initial encounter.

