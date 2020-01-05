This Handy The Witcher Timeline Makes the Show Less Confusing

Netflix’s The Witcher, the streaming platform’s adaptation of the book series by author Andrzej Sapkowski, has proved to be fairly popular with its audience, and Netflix has even claimed that the series was one of its most popular releases in 2019 despite the fact that it came out so late in the year. That isn’t to say it’s a perfect show, and there have been plenty of reasonable complaints about it. One of the most reasonable criticisms stems from how the show mixes timelines to showcases its many characters. That is why the handy chart below, with a full, extrapolated timeline, is particularly useful.

Major spoilers for Netflix’s The Witcher follow. You’ve been warned.

The timeline, which you can check out below, comes courtesy of The Witcher fansite TheWitcher.tv, and while I can’t personally vouch for the accuracy of the full thing, it does appear to match with my understanding of the show. (As far as I know, there’s no officially released timeline in the wild, so anything out there is cobbled together from interviews and watching the series.) The important thing to remember is that Geralt and Yennefer live longer lives than most, and age extremely slowly. With that knowledge in hand, it’s easy enough to figure out the rest. But if you’re still confused, the fan-made timeline breaks it all down. Also important to remember? This is only relevant to the show, and not the books or game series.

How many times have you watched the 1st season of #TheWitcher ? It’s been at least 5 for us! With that many re-watches, we deconstructed the timeline. Did you catch all the major events as they happened over the three narratives? https://t.co/YRlcSU3GtE pic.twitter.com/h69CypJO2F — TheWitcher.tv (@witchertvsite) January 1, 2020

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri.