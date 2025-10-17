The Most Banned Anime in America is Planning a Special Release

In recent years, there have been many manga series that have been banned from school libraries in the United States. While said publications might be banned for students, this doesn’t mean that the stories have been eliminated from the public eye. This fact isn’t stopping Crunchyroll from celebrating one of the most “banned anime” in the Western world with a brand new release. While the story of Assassination Classroom might have ended in 2016 when both its manga and television series wrapped up, the future appears bright for Koro-sensei and his classroom.

Next year, Crunchyroll will release a limited-edition Blu-ray set that compiles both seasons of the unique series, along with the anime film. Arriving on January 13th, here’s how the streaming service describes the upcoming release: “For the first time in the US, the Class 3-E students of Kunugigaoka Junior High School will gather together for an assembly within Crunchyroll’s new Assassination Classroom The Complete Series Limited Edition Blu-ray box set, arriving in the New Year on January 13, 2026. Packaged with three exclusive character art cards, the Assassination Classroom The Complete Series Limited Edition Blu-ray box set consists of both Seasons 1 and 2 as well as the film, Assassination Classroom the Movie: 365 Days’ Time.”

The special features for the box set were also described as such, “Special features includes an interview with the English dub cast; episode commentaries with the English dub cast, including Joel McDonald, Monica Rial, Lindsay Seidel, Sonny Strait, J. Michael Tatum, and more; “The Many Faces of Koro Sensei” video with Sonny Strait; Episode 0 entitled “Meeting Time;” a video commentary for the movie; and more!”

Assassination Classroom: The Banning And The Future

Image Courtesy of Lerche

If you’re wondering how often Assassination Classroom has been banned from U.S. schools, you might be surprised to learn just how much Koro-sensei has gotten the axe. In recent years, the manga has been banned over fifty times around the country, with numerous school districts pulling the trigger. While specific reasons weren’t given for why the manga chapters were stricken, the fact that the series revolves entirely around students trying to kill their teacher might be the case. This manga wasn’t the only one that has been banned recently, as series including Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and even One Piece have been removed in certain school districts.

Luckily, these bans aren’t stopping Assassination Classroom from releasing new projects in the future, as there is big project hitting theaters in 2026. Assassination Classroom The Movie: Everyone’s Time will present a brand new story for Koro-sensei and his students, and while a North American release has yet to be confirmed, we have to imagine the film will eventually make its way to the West. A new anime series has yet to be announced, but we could see this controversial series receiving a sequel.

