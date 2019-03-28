This ‘My Hero Academia’ x Spider-Man Cosplay Is Plus Ultra

When it comes to teenage superheroes, there are some crusaders you have to think of. Obviously, guys like Spider-Man come to mind, but there is another leader coming onto that scene. My Hero Academia‘s Izuku Midoriya has earned love from fans all over the world, and one cosplayer decided it was time to mash the heroes into one super superhero.

Now, fans just need to come up with a name for this kid. How about… Spider-Deku? Or Deku-Man?

Over on Reddit, fans got a good look at a cosplay mashing up Spider-Man with Izuku. The piece, which was shared by Kasai The Hentai, gives Spider-Man’s usual outfit a PLUS ULTRA makeover.

As you can see above, the cosplay reimagines Spider-Man with a green suit and red accents. The webbed fabric looks sleek on this cosplayer as its white eyes peek through. The body suit’s red accents mimic Izuku’s red shoes, but there is some intricate black paneling as well. In a second photo, the cosplayer is seen rocking a hoodie with this Spider-Man x My Hero Academia cosplay, and it brings out some serious Miles Morales vibes. The chunky jacket looks like it came straight from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and fans are not complaining by any means.

So, do you approve of this special My Hero Academia makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

