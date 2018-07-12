Tite Kubo May Have Revealed The Continuation Of ‘Bleach’

Nowadays, Bleach is making one impressive comeback. The franchise might have died down when Tite Kubo wrapped its manga, but the Soul Society hasn’t shut its door for good.

No, with a live-action movie on the horizon, Bleach is back in the headlines — and that might just be the start.

Right now, fans are buzzing over a new report regarding Bleach. For those unaware, this week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will feature a brand-new story by Kubo, and it is the first the artist has done since Bleach ended. The project, which is called Burn The Witch, is said to be a rom-com one-shot that apparently features a clever teaser about Bleach.

I’m going to confirm it. I have no source or whatever. That this as you will but, I’ll be the first to say it. Bleach will carry on Either though Anime or a Sequel. Read the Black Letters and the Japanese says. “This world isn’t over” pic.twitter.com/GZvtrijWUP — JaymesHanson (@JaymesHanson) July 12, 2018

Over on social media, stills said to be taken from the manga have made their way to fans, and Burn The Witch‘s final page is worth taking a look at. As you can see above, the page features the title ‘Burn The Witch’ but its letters are colored in just so to spell out BLEACH.

Oh, and there is a line of text to the side that makes things more interesting. The translated line reads, “This world isn’t over” so you can do the math.

Right now, fans are thinking the cryptic line refers to the blacked-out Bleach logo. Still, there is a chance the nod refers to Burn The Witch itself. The title is meant to be a one-shot with Weekly Shonen Jump, but things can change. There is no reason to think Shueisha will order a full series, but plenty of top-tier shonen titles began as one-shots before getting a series order. Kubo may have hopes of continuing Burn The Witch, but fans are hoping something centered around Bleach is coming down the line. So, here’s to hoping for the best.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.