Toho Boss Says Anime Streaming Will Change Drastically in the Near Future

The introduction of streaming services like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and even Hulu and Disney+ has revolutionized the way fans can watch and consume anime in the West and across the globe. Gone are the days of waiting for Adult Swim to add future classics late at night, as almost every major anime is available to stream somewhere online. There are some major differences between the Hollywood system and the Japanese anime industry, but the approach towards streaming and distribution remains fairly similar. However, Toho has announced that it could be about to change.

Every streaming platform is desperate for original and exclusive content, which acts as a major selling point for that streamer. Over the past few years, streamers have treated anime in the same way, with Crunchyroll dominating that market, and Netflix coming up in second. But, that could all change, as Toho wants to switch to a more consumer-friendly distribution strategy.

Toho Says Goodbye to Exclusive Anime on Streaming

The big problem with Netflix Originals and Prime Video Exclusives is that you have to have that streaming service to view the movie/show. For boardroom executives and those oh, so important shareholders, that’s the whole point. But audiences don’t want to spend a fortune on a million different streaming services. However, a new report from The Financial Times suggests that the anime industry could be moving in a different, more viewer-friendly direction.

“Up until now, we just had a strategy to sell the master license and that was that,” said Toho’s Chief of Anime, Keiji Ota. “You’d get a big amount of money at the start, and that would be it. We had no idea how much anime and merchandise were being sold in which countries and regions. But going forward, our strategy is to have our overseas team agree licensing deals for each region.”

The above is motivated by financial benefit. But, Ota also shared that the company wants to improve viewers’ experience and ease by moving away from single-streamer exclusive anime. Over the past few years, streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video have been acquiring exclusive rights to certain shows, locking great anime behind several paywalls. “Content won’t spread and will only be seen by those subscribers if it’s monopolized by one platform,” Ota said about the dangers of streaming exclusivity.

Pluto, Devilman Crybaby, Devil May Cry, Great Pretender, and Violet Evergarden are all great anime that can only be streamed on Netflix. At this year’s AnimeJapan (via Dokidoki), the streamer even admitted that holding exclusivity to a show isn’t necessarily viewer-friendly. “Exclusive distribution on Netflix does not necessarily mean that the work will be seen by many viewers,” said a Netflix executive.

But, as you might expect, the company defends the practice as it “improves the understanding and commitment of the Netflix internal team to the work.” Overall, the streamer says it wants a show to be seen by as many people as possible. “In some cases, exclusive distribution in Japan and overseas can help a work flourish, but in other cases, it can be a disadvantage. With this in mind, we are carefully discussing with rights holders and studios which scheme is best.”

