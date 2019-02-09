‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action Sequel Confirms Uta’s Return

Tokyo Ghoul’s first live-action film was pretty well received by fans of Sui Ishida’s original series, and it was such a popular endeavor that the series is returning for a second live-action outing this year.

The new film has been revealing new and returning additions to the cast with images from the upcoming sequel, and the latest addition to the film is returning Minosuke Bando as Uta. You can see the image from the film’s official Twitter account below.

Shochiku, the distributor of the sequel (which is tentatively titled Tokyo Ghoul 2), confirmed it is currently on track for a release July 19 in Japan. Returning cast members include Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika. But Touka Kirishima will be portrayed by Maika Yamamoto as Fumika Shimuzu has retired from acting since the first film’s release.

New to the film’s cast is Shota Matsuda (Akiyama in Liar’s Game) as Shu Tsukiyama. Tsukiyama was a major character from the series fans had been wanting to see in live-action as the fan-favorite did not appear in the first film. Fans are definitely excited to see what Matsuda will bring to such an eccentric role. The first live-action Tokyo Ghoul film released in Japan last July, but had its world premiere during Anime Expo 2017. The film has since screened for a limited time in theaters thanks to Funimation, who have licensed the film for a Blu-ray and DVD release.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

