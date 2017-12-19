‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Shares Spoiler Friendly Sketch

As Tokyo Ghoul heads into its new series, Tokyo Ghoul:re, some fans of the series have missed its original protagonist Ken Kaneki.

Luckily, the creator of Tokyo Ghoul Sui Ishida shared a sketch of Ken Kaneki at Jump Festa 2018 that will bring all of those memories flooding back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sui Ishida’s manga art is drastically different than how it is portrayed in the anime series, so it’s a welcome change of pace from the odd tangent the anime series had gone in for the second season.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret.

After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

The series first began in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump and ran from 2011 to 2014, and has been collected into 14 volumes. The series was adapted into two anime series. Its first season from Studio Pierrot ran for 12 episodes from July to September 2014, and the sequel, Tokyo Ghoul Root A, followed an original story and also ran for 12 episodes from January to March 2015. The manga was licensed for an English language release from Viz Media, and the anime was licensed by Funimation. The sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re, began in 2014 and is set two years after the events of the original manga.

Premiering April 2018, Tokyo Ghoul: re will be directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima. The series will feature the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, and Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The series recently premiered its first trailer teasing its April 2018 premiere.