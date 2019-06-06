Tokyo Ghoul Creator Honors Live-Action Sequel With New Poster

Tokyo Ghoul has been quiet ever since its manga came to a close, but its heroes have not been forgotten. The series’ anime may be gone, but Tokyo Ghoul lives on in theaters as a live-action sequel will bring its world to life this summer.

And if you are looking to celebrate the return, look no further. Tokyo Ghoul‘s creator is right there with you, and he is doing things big with a new poster.

Over online, fans began to post a new sale that’s gone live to hype the release of Tokyo Ghoul S. As the film nears its premiere, fans in Japan will be able to buy a limited edition poster made by artist Sui Ishida.

As you can see, the artwork hosts the main characters of Tokyo Ghoul S. Fans can find Touka in the bottom-left corner while Ken Kaneki chills to the righthand side. The black-haired hero is seen with his classic red eye blazing, and he’s reaching for the mask he wears around his neck. As for the third guy on top, fans are a bit confused as Tokyo Ghoul S has yet to confirm its major antagonist, but fans believe the character to be Tsukiyama.

If you want to nab this poster for yourself, it will go on sale starting June 12. Only 10,000 copies of the poster will be sold nationwide in Japan, and they will run buyers a little less than $30 USD before shipping and taxes factor in.

Tokyo Ghoul S is slated to hit theaters in Japan come July, and a lengthy cast has been announced for the film as is. Many actors from the first film will be returning for the sequel and include the likes of Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.