Tokyo Ghoul Fan Gives Ken A Gorgeous Genderbent Cosplay

Tokyo Ghoul closed its doors last year, and fans were happy to send the series off upon its end. Still, the anime fandom is paying homage to its lead, and one fan has taken their Ken Kaneki to the next level as such.

Over on Reddit, a user known as pixiekawaii shared their special cosplay of Tokyo Ghoul‘s protagonist. And as you can see, Ken has become something more of a Kelly here.

Below, the cosplay can be seen in all its genderbent glory. Ken is given a clear makeover as a woman, and the reimagining has got fans feeling pretty good.

Dressed in all black, this cosplay sees Ken wearing lots of leather to mimic his usual dark outfit. However, this female makeover gives a few special cuts to make the look more feminine. The look completes itself with fishnet tights and a long white-blonde wig.

Oh, and who can forget Ken’s iconic mask? The half-ghoul is rocking their usual mask here, and the cosplayer said they used a bit of photoshop to make their red-black eye come to life.

This genderbent look has fans imagining what kind of series Tokyo Ghoul would have been if Ken were a girl, but creator Sui Ishida seems perfectly alright with its lead being a man. Still, this cosplay proves that the anime fandom has yet to abandon the franchise….. and neither has Japan. In fact, a live-action sequel to Tokyo Ghoul‘s first film will be released abroad in July and reunite audiences with Ken, Touka, and the entire ghoul gang.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.