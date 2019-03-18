‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Announces New ‘Jack Jeanne’ Series

Tokyo Ghoul came to an end last year at long last, but the supernatural series’ creator isn’t ready to take an early retirement. Sui Ishida has decided to step out with a new project, and fans got a first look at the manga this weekend.

So, this is a farewell to Ken Kaneki for a bit. It seems Ishida is ready to put the spotlight on Mitsuki Shirota nowadays.

Over the weekend, fans were given a close look at the new series Ishida has been working on. The project is titled Jack Jeanne and will be made in partnership with Happinet and Broccoli (via ANN).

An official website for Jack Jeanne was made public a few days ago featuring artwork and a teaser video for the manga. The key visual, which can be seen above, shows off seven different characters. Four are dressed in suits while the rest are donning fancy dresses. To the right, fans can see a character in a bright blue dress who Ishida posted art of before. The artist introduced the androgynous male lead to fans on Twitter with a simple sketch, and Ishida stressed Mitsuki Shirota is a feminine boy who will star in his next project. Now, fans know that work is Jack Jeanne, and the teased lead has embraced their gender fluid looks even more so since fans last saw Mitsuki.

So far, there is no word on what format Jack Jeanne will take. Many fans expect the title to be a manga, but Ishida could surprise his fans by rolling out a mobile game or even an original anime. There is no firm release date for Jack Jeanne as of yet, so fans are hoping to hear more about the mysterious project as 2019 rolls into the spring season.

Are you excited to see this next phase of Ishida's career?

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.