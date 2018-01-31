‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Pens ‘Devilman Crybaby’ Sketch

Devilman Crybaby was released to critical success and a huge following of fans since its premiere on Netflix, and those fans even include some famous names in the anime and manga industry.

Sui Ishida, series creator of Tokyo Ghoul, paid tribute to Devilman Crybaby in a cool way recently and shared it on Twitter.

His take on the series features main characters Akira and Ryo looking solemn, and fantastic in the same style Tokyo Ghoul is drawn in. One of the many reasons fans were quickly drawn to the series for its well done character design and animation.

This was also due to the characters still being so recognizable even when put through the simplest and least detailed of animations. Which makes Akira and Ryo the perfect fit to go through the pen of Sui Ishida.

Now is the best time to be a fan of Devilman. Devilman Crybaby on Netflix is setting a fire among the anime fandom for its unflinching, incredibly stylized take on Go Nagai‘s original content (including the best running in anime since Naruto). It’s also proving to be such a hit that a reboot manga titled Devilman: Grimoire, a sequel manga Devilman vs. Hades are getting published as well, and its own brand of scotch.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.