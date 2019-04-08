‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Celebrates Haise’s Birthday With New Sketch

Tokyo Ghoul may have officially come to an end last year, but series creator Sui Ishida is keeping the series alive with fresh new sketches of the series’ characters from time to time. Fans have come to appreciate how Ishida is keeping the spirit of the original manga alive, and are even more appreciative of how the creator will go out of his way to share a new sketch to celebrate his main character’s birthday.

Ishida took to Twitter to share a new sketch of Haise Sasaki in celebration of his birthday of April 2, which is pretty different from Ken Kaneki’s birthday in December. Either way, fans got a slick new sketch and you can check it out below.

Though the anime series ended in a much more worse for wear state than when it originally began, fans fondly look back on Ishida’s manga. Sasaki and Ken’s struggle to figure out his identity was one of the strongest threads of the series, and fans were pretty pleased with how his story ended. There’s still more new material for Tokyo Ghoul on the horizon, however, as the next live-action film is gearing up for its release in Japan this Summer.

Tentatively titled Tokyo Ghoul 2, the live-action sequel is currently on track for a July 19 release in Japan. Cast members returning for the sequel include Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

