‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Final Season Confirms Episode Order

Tokyo Ghoul:re has returned for its second season, and the final season of the series overall, and fans are wondering just how much of the manga it will cover with the short time it has.

Depending on how you reacted to the season premiere, it may or may not be good news to confirm that Tokyo Ghoul‘s final season is currently slated for 12 episodes.

As spotted by Anime News Network, Amazon Japan currently lists Tokyo Ghoul‘s final season with four home video releases totalling 12 episodes overall. Tokyo Ghoul:re first premiered earlier this April and ran for 12 episodes as well, so fans had assumed that when it was splitting cours the final batch of the series would last for the same amount of episodes as well.

But the first episode of the series’ final season was met with much fan chagrin as the series seems intent on adapting over 100 chapters remaining in the original manga into its short episode order. This has led to breakneck pacing, plot reveals without much information, and the premiere episode has a rotating cast. Which means that it makes it even much harder to parse what’s happening if there’s less focus.

The first episode of the final season paints the rest of the season in a bad light, and with only a few episodes left overall, there is very little time to suddenly improve. This was the main concern with the first episode of the series, and it seems so far that the situation has not improved. However, it’s still too early to dismiss the season entirely as it finds its way to the end.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed by Odahiro Watanabe for Pierrot Plus, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.

Tokyo Ghoul was originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jumpin 2011. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

