‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’s New Key Visual Highlights The Quinx Squad

There isn’t much standing between anime fans and a new season of Tokyo Ghoul. This spring, the series will make a comeback with Tokyo Ghoul:re, and a new poster for the third season just dropped over in Japan.

Thanks to Twitter, fans were able to share another poster inked for Tokyo Ghoul:re from Spoon‘s new issue. The image, which can be seen below, shows off the anime’s new cast of characters – but one of the guys should look familiar.

At the front, fans can see a boy with white-and-black hair sitting down. Dressed in a white trench coat, the character looks just like Ken Kaneki, but his actual name is Haise Sasaki. The two men happen to be one in the same, and readers of Tokyo Ghoul:re know Sasaki is the name Kaneki adopts after he suffers a bout of intense amnesia. The protagonist joins the CCG under the new name and joins its hybrid Quinx Squad. So, his new comrades are shown with him in this poster.

Tokyo Ghoul: re used the same color theme in the Spoon poster this month as the Otomedia one, still looks good!

From the left, fans can see Kuki Urie in his brooding glory before Ginshi Shirazu takes point. The leader of the team has an unnerving smile on his face, but fans shouldn’t be too put off. After all, fans know Ginshi is kind of a mess.

The remaining characters in the poster are none other than Tooru Mitsuki and Saiko Yonebayashi. The latter is seen playing a handheld video game while Mitsuki looks back at Sasaki with a curious glance.

Premiering April 2018, Tokyo Ghoul: re will be directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima. The series will feature the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, and Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

