‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Announces Its End

Tokyo Ghoul fans have noticed how much work has gone into Sui Ishida’s manga lately, and were spending the last week discussing rumors of a possible end for the series as it promoted the upcoming “climax.”

Unfortunately, the ending truly has come for Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul:re manga as the series will be ending in three chapters.

Chapter 176 of Tokyo Ghoul:re had recently been published in Weekly Young Jump, and it was confirmed to be the climax of the series as a whole now that it’s set to end in three more chapters. This will definitely sting some fans as the first season of Tokyo Ghoul:re’s anime adaptation will soon come to an end as well.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, as the series has already confirmed that a fourth season of Tokyo Ghoul is already in the works and scheduled for a release in October. Meaning that it won’t be long before more Tokyo Ghoul goodness will be available.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.