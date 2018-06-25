‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Surfaces

Tokyo Ghoul fans may have said farewell to its most recent season last week, but the anime won’t stay down for long. Later this year, the franchise will return with season two of Tokyo Ghoul:re, and one licensor just shared a teaser trailer for the new season.

Over on Youtube, Anime Lab got fans hyped for what’s to come in Tokyo Ghoul:re. The clip, which you can see above, shows several scenes from the anime’s first season. Fans watch as Haise Sasaki wrestles with his identity, and the teaser ends with the poster image for Tokyo Ghoul:re season two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, fans haven’t been shown any footage from the new season, but audiences are interested to see how the adaptation goes. The reception of season one was mixed as fans critiqued the anime’s brisk pace. Still, others didn’t mind the streamlined approach, so fans will have to wait and see how the rest of Tokyo Ghoul:re is adapted.

If you are all caught up with the franchise, you will know Tokyo Ghoul:re season one adapted a fair bit of Sui Ishida’s manga. The first installment covered nearly 6 volumes in 12 episodes; There are more than 100 chapters left for the anime to adapt, so fans hope this second-half won’t do a rush job on all that content.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

What do you expect to come from this second season of Tokyo Ghoul:re? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!