‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Season 4 Reveals First Poster

It looks like Tokyo Ghoul is moving along quicker than fans expected. Back in April, the franchise returned with a third season, and it seems Tokyo Ghoul:re isn’t ready to go.

After all, a fourth season of Tokyo Ghoul has been confirmed, and fans just got their first-look at the Tokyo Ghoul:re installment.

As fans learned last week, Tokyo Ghoul:re will get a second season later this year. The season will be the overall franchise’s fourth, and its poster has got some fans feeling a tad concerned.

Tokyo Ghoul:re Season 2 Key Visual. pic.twitter.com/5VY3f84S1S — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 11, 2018

You can check out the key visual for yourself above. As you can see, the image shows Touka in her post-timeskip outfit with her hair cropped. Behind her, fans can see Ken (Haise) sitting down, and his hair is fully white. The look is completed by his dressed-down slacks, and the pair are seen sitting in what appears to be a decayed version of Tokyo.

With this fourth season expected to be a single cour, fans aren’t sure how Tokyo Ghoul:re will pace itself with its next 12-13 episodes. This poster makes it look like season four will adapt the entirety of Sui Ishida’s on-going manga; The decayed background may have been created by Dragon and Furutua, the two baddies of Tokyo Ghoul:re‘s final arc right now. If that is the case, then this new season will have to adapt more than 80 chapters in less than 15 episodes. So, you can imagine how poorly that math works out.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

