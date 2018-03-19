‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Season 3 Teases Its Length

Tokyo Ghoul fans are amped to see the third season of the series in April, and some eagle eyed fans are beginning to suspect how long the series will be and how much of the manga the series will be able to cover.

Fans are theorizing that the series will make it up to the fourth arc in the series, Rose Investigation. But there’s also a fear in how fast the series could cover these events.

The Rose Investigation arc takes place in Chapters 32-45, so fans are hoping the series can cover it within its number of episodes. If the third season has 24-26 episodes, the series could theoretically cover this much ground if it adapted at least two or so chapters an episode.

Though after the second season of the series went off into its own original narrative, fans have been especially concerned to see what happens with the third season. But if the series can adeptly adapt the Rose Investigation arc and deliver on its promise, then surely fans will be pleased.

Even better if its faithful to the series’ original source.

Premiering on April 3rd, Tokyo Ghoul: re will be directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima. The series will feature the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

The series first began in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump and ran from 2011 to 2014, and has been collected into 14 volumes. The series was adapted into two anime series. Its first season from Studio Pierrot ran for 12 episodes from July to September 2014, and the sequel, Tokyo Ghoul Root A, followed an original story and also ran for 12 episodes from January to March 2015. The manga was licensed for an English language release from Viz Media, and the anime was licensed by Funimation. The sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re, began in 2014 and is set two years after the events of the original manga.