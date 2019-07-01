Tokyo Ghoul Creator Revisits Touka With New Sketch

Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul may have come to an end last year, but the creator is still showing a good amount of love for the series’ characters outside of the series. the manga and anime adaptations may have wrapped months ago, but the spirit of the series is still being kept alive on Ishida’s Twitter. It’s been a long time since fans have seen Ishida sketch out Touka Kirishima, but no more!

Ishida shared a lovely new sketch of Touka to Twitter, and fans are absolutely loving seeing the series come to life again in any form. Check it out below!

Though the manga and anime have come to an end, Tokyo Ghoul actually is still getting brand new material with a live-action sequel releasing in Japan later this year. The film, Tokyo Ghoul S, is scheduled to release July 19th in Japan and will naturally feature Touka among the many returning characters for the new film. Except this time she’ll be portrayed by Maika Yamamoto, as Fumika Shimizu (who played Touka in the first film) has retired from acting.

There are many returning stars from the first film coming to the sequel including Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

Fans recently got a look at the first few minutes of the big sequel featuring model Maggy as new character Maggie too. There is currently no word just yet on a release outside of Japan, but there’s a good chance it will be licensed given the success of the first film.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.