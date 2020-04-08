Toonami Announces New Schedule with Shortened Airtime

Toonami is a staple with anime lovers, and it has a heralded reputation with the fandom given its top-tier schedules. Back in the day, this animated block helped elevate anime to the mainstream thanks to its airing of Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon. For fans these days, they can catch Toonami on Saturdays if they’re able to stay up late for the block, and they’ve just been informed that its new schedule is one the way.

Not long ago, the Toonami Squad was let in on the schedule shift ahead of its debut. April 18 marks the first block in which these changes will go into effect, so you can read up on the full schedule below:

12:00 am – My Hero Academia

12:30 am – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

1:00 am – Food Wars!

1:30 am – Black Clover

2:00 am – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

2:30 am – Naruto: Shippuden

This schedule is certainly a slimmer one than usual, but it is packed with the biggest hits out there. My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer are leading the charge, but even the block’s back half is plenty impressive. Still, there are some shows which fans admit they’re missing out on with titles like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations being asked after.

With the start time of Toonami pushed back, fans began to wonder how the block was doing, but co-creator Jason DeMaro wants those doubters to know it has plans to bolster the program. “We have some fun stuff coming soon, promise! But this is what we gotta do for now. Stay tuned though, I think you’ll be happy with our next pickup! NO HINTS THO,” he wrote online.

For now, fans will be able to enjoy a pint-sized yet potent version of Toonami. And as the 2020 season carries on, hopes are high for the late-night block to bring in a few more heavy hitting anime.

What do you think about this latest schedule shake up?