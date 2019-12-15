Toonami Fans are Loving the Anime Block’s New Look

When Toonami first announced that it was planning a new Total Immersion Event dubbed “The Forge,” fans didn’t quite know what to anticipate. Each of these massive events results in a new look for either the host of the famous anime programming block, TOM, or a visual makeover for the block’s bumpers and promos. As the six week event unfolded, it became increasingly clear that fans were getting all of this and more. It’s a new era for Adult Swim‘s popular anime programming block as it enters the next decade with a full visual makeover.

Toonami now has a new color scheme that’s black, neon blue and pink (as opposed to its blend of greens or The Forge’s temporary orange and black scheme), a new ship (The Forge itself) now that The Vindication has been sent off into the far reaches of space, and of course, the new TOM, TOM 6.0. This total visual makeover has been a huge hit with fans so far!

Read on to see what fans are saying about both The Forge finale and the new look for Toonami it ushered in. What are your thoughts on Toonami’s new look? Let us know in the comments!

