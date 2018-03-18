Fans Can’t Believe Toonami Turns 21 Today

Anime

Toonami is one of the most influential anime distributors in the West. Because of their contributions to the anime scene, and making many popular anime available to watch on television, the Toonami programming block is still going strong 21 years after its initial inception.

Beginning March 17, 1997, the block began with Space Ghost’s Moltar hosting an afternoon block of action cartoons such as Thundercats, Johnny Quest, and Voltron. Eventually its popularity gave rise to even more action cartoons, and even anime in its later years.

The block then went through some growing pains over the years as its initial big wave of anime gave way and the block began experimenting with a digital only distribution with Toonami Jetstream before its cancellation in 2009.

But thanks to an April Fools Day experiment on Adult Swim, the Toonami programming block was brought back in 2012 and has since dominated many Saturday evenings for anime fans and action cartoons alike. After all of its struggles, fans are definitely happy to have Toonami back and stronger than ever and can’t wait to see what comes from the next 21 years.

Read on for what fans thought of Toonami’s 21st birthday and leave your own congratulations below!

