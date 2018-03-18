Fans Can’t Believe Toonami Turns 21 Today

Toonami is one of the most influential anime distributors in the West. Because of their contributions to the anime scene, and making many popular anime available to watch on television, the Toonami programming block is still going strong 21 years after its initial inception.

Beginning March 17, 1997, the block began with Space Ghost’s Moltar hosting an afternoon block of action cartoons such as Thundercats, Johnny Quest, and Voltron. Eventually its popularity gave rise to even more action cartoons, and even anime in its later years.

The block then went through some growing pains over the years as its initial big wave of anime gave way and the block began experimenting with a digital only distribution with Toonami Jetstream before its cancellation in 2009.

But thanks to an April Fools Day experiment on Adult Swim, the Toonami programming block was brought back in 2012 and has since dominated many Saturday evenings for anime fans and action cartoons alike. After all of its struggles, fans are definitely happy to have Toonami back and stronger than ever and can’t wait to see what comes from the next 21 years.

Read on for what fans thought of Toonami’s 21st birthday and leave your own congratulations below!

@Clarknova1

Today is the 21st birthday of #Toonami. Thank you to everyone who’s watched and everyone who continues to watch, YOU all made it happen. I can’t believe we’re still here. We did this together. pic.twitter.com/6nOLEDYfz1 — DUKE TOGO DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) March 17, 2018

@Jose_CNN

Toonami is officially old enough to drink. Happy 21st anniversary to one of the biggest game-changers in anime for an entire generation. Here’s to many more. Estd. 3/17/97 (Animation by Shane Dering) pic.twitter.com/9eC7btKvdb — Jose Argumedo (@Jose_CNN) March 17, 2018

@RealOtakuGang

Happy 21st Anniversary #Toonami! Otaku Gang thanks you for bringing one of the most culturally important broadcast in all of the world’s history. pic.twitter.com/AruHWnODtV — オタク GANG (@RealOtakuGang) March 17, 2018

@GundamPrimeZero

@ZezeMars

You gotta love #Toonami, it has introduced so many people to Anime, myself included. I doubt I ever would’ve started watching if it weren’t for Toonami/Adult Swim/Cartoon Network ? — Mars (@ZezeMars) March 11, 2018

@ToonamiFaith15

FYI: The 1st 4 shows that aired on #Toonami‘s inaugural broadcast on Cartoon Network 21 years ago was…



ThunderCats(80s series)

Cartoon Roulette(Collection of Hanna Barbera’s action cartoons + 40s Superman cartoons)

Voltron

The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest — Toonami Nation 2018! ? (@ToonamiFaith15) March 17, 2018

@ToonamiNews

And with that, #Toonami turns 21. Happy Birthday TOM. He’s now legal so let the alcohol flow. pic.twitter.com/DgOfJzX4te — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) March 17, 2018

@danaisagirl

Hey #Toonami! Happy 21 trips around the sun, no matter which galaxy’s solar sphere you’re orbiting! — Dana Swanson (@danaisagirl) March 17, 2018

@blumspew

21 years old… you drinkin’ up that #Toonami goodness? — Steve Blum (@blumspew) March 18, 2018

@discotekmedia

We don’t have that many titles that aired on the block, but regardless happy anniversary to Toonami! pic.twitter.com/SdzYQRCxEK — ? Discotek Media ? (@discotekmedia) March 17, 2018

