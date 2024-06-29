Totally Spies Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for Reboot

Totally Spies has quite the bright future ahead of it. On top of the upcoming seventh season, the animated series was renewed for an eighth and a new live-action television series is in the works with comedian Will Ferrel acting as a producer. Unfortunately, all that glitters isn't gold when it comes to the beloved Cartoon Network series as the latest seasons didn't see all of their cast making a comeback. Jennifer Hale originally played the part of Samantha when it came to the top trio, but she did not return to the teenage espionage agents and has revealed exactly why.

In a new interview with Cinema Blend, Hale reflected on her disappointment on not returning to the series and how union issues caused her to leave the animated show, "Oh man, it's so disappointing. We did that show for [six] seasons, Andrea [Taylor] and I. There was a shift midway where the budget required that they go to Canada to do production, but I'm a dual citizen, so I stayed on the show and so did Andrea. I was contacted, I want to say… a little while ago, I don't remember the exact dates, and asked if I would work nonunion. And I said I can't, I choose to support my union and my community, but please reach out, maybe we can figure something out that would respect the union and allow us to stay on the show. And I never heard anything back. There wasn't an effort to work anything out, which was disappointing."

(Photo: Banijay Kids & Family)

Hale And The Spies Part Ways

Jennifer Hale has had a long career in the world of voice acting. Most recently, Hale made headlines thanks to her role as Jean Grey in X-Men '97, but the mutant is far from her only role. In the past, the voice actor has lent her talents to series including Blood of Zeus, Ducktales, Overwatch, The Powerpuff Girls, Scooby-Doo, Rick And Morty, and countless others.

Totally Spies has yet to reveal when its seventh season will arrive on Cartoon Network, though if you want to brush up on your lore, here's how the platform describes the story of Alex, Sam, and Clover, "Welcome to the high-octane world of Totally Spies!, where three high school besties – Sam, Clover, and Alex – effortlessly juggle homework, crushes, and hanging out with friends with secret missions for WOOHP, the World Organization of Human Protection. From Paris to LA, these teen spies tackle villains using the coolest gadgets and teamwork. A must-watch blend of comedy, action, and drama, this animated series is perfect for those looking for fierce female leads and captivating adventures. Here we go!"

Via Cinema Blend