Totally Spies to Get Live-Action Series Produced By Will Ferrell

Totally Spies! is getting a new live-action series with Will Ferrell behind it as executive producer! Totally Spies! has been in the wake of a huge revival in the last few years as not only did it return to TV earlier this Spring with a rebooted Season 7 of the animated series, but has also been such a huge hit that Season 8 has already been announced before the reboot kicks off its international release later this year. But now it's been announced that there are plans to take the franchise beyond its animated series into the real world next.

Variety reports that Totally Spies! is now in development on a new live-action series for Amazon with Will Ferrell serving as executive producer alongside Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor for Gloria Sanchez Productions. No talent or writer are currently attached to the new live-action adaptation, but it's currently being developed as a partnership between Amazon MGM Studios and the company behind Totally Spies!, Banijay Kids & Family. Being touted as a "YA adaptation" of the animated original featuring the same main trio of Sam, Clover, and Alex in their first year at college, a release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing.

What Is Totally Spies?

If you wanted to revisit the animated series ahead of the new live-action adaptation, you can catch up with the first six seasons of Totally Spies! with the animated series' official YouTube channel. Totally Spies! Season 7 premiered its new episodes with Gulli in France earlier this Spring, and is currently slated to premiere with Cartoon Network and Discovery Kids some time later this year for fans in international territories. A release window or date has yet to be announced for its international launch as of the time of this publication, however.

As for what to expect from Totally Spies!, Banijay Kids & Family tease the animated series as such, "Welcome to the high-octane world of Totally Spies!, where three high school besties – Sam, Clover, and Alex – effortlessly juggle homework, crushes, and hanging out with friends with secret missions for WOOHP, the World Organization of Human Protection. From Paris to LA, these teen spies tackle villains using the coolest gadgets and teamwork. A must-watch blend of comedy, action, and drama, this animated series is perfect for those looking for fierce female leads and captivating adventures. Here we go!"

