Tower of God Anime Hypes Premiere with Final Trailer

The Spring 2020 anime season will be officially kicking off in just a couple of days, and Crunchyroll is coming out swinging with a brand new Crunchyroll Original anime series. There may have been some originals released through the streaming platform before like this season’s In/Spectre, but this one will be breaking ground as the first anime adaptation of one of the longest running Webtoon comics, Tower of God. This new adaptation will be leading the pack of new premieres this Spring with its worldwide debut of Wednesday, April 1st at 7:30AM PST, and now there’s a new way to get hyped!

Crunchyroll has dropped the final trailer for the Tower of God anime ahead of its big premiere, and we get one final look at its extended roster of characters coming along with this new series. You can check it out in the video above as you get ready for its premiere in just a matter of days!

Takashi Sano will be directing the new anime for Telecom Animation Film with composition for the series handled by Erika Yoshida (Trickster), character designs provided by Masashi Kudo (Bleach) and Miho Tanino, and the music for the series composed by The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s Kevin Penkin. The cast of the series has been announced as well!

The cast will include Taichi Ichikawa as 25th Bam, Saori Hayami as Rachel, and Hochu Otsuka as Headon are Akira Sekine as Anaak Jahad, Rie Suegara as Endorsi Jahad, Mariko Honda as Yuri Jahad, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Evan Endroch, Toshinari Fukamachi as Hatz, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnes, Kenta Miyake as Rak Wraithraiser, and Takuya Eguchi as Shibisu.

Crunchyroll officially describes the Tower of God anime as such, “Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.”

Are you excited to see SIU’s Tower of God finally getting an anime adaptation? Which of the Spring 2020 anime series are you most excited for? Could it stand out as one of the best of the year when it’s all said and done? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!